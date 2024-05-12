Andi Case Sells 4,678 Shares of Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Stock

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) insider Andi Case sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,000 ($50.25), for a total value of £187,120 ($235,075.38).

Clarkson Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CKN opened at GBX 3,925 ($49.31) on Friday. Clarkson PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,500 ($31.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,145 ($52.07). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,970.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,458.37. The firm has a market cap of £1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,432.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Clarkson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 72 ($0.90) per share. This is a boost from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $30.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,722.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CKN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,080 ($51.26) to GBX 4,320 ($54.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($62.19) target price on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,325 ($54.33) to GBX 4,500 ($56.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

