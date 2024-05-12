Andrew John Hugh Macintyr Sims Purchases 4,902 Shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Stock

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew John Hugh Macintyr Sims purchased 4,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Plus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PSTV stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 805.57% and a negative net margin of 271.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

