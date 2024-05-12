Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Applied Industrial Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Applied Industrial Technologies has a payout ratio of 14.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to earn $9.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $197.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.73. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $122.24 and a 1-year high of $201.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

