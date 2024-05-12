Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.29)-($0.34) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $41.5-$46.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.20 million. Applied Optoelectronics also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.340–0.290 EPS.

AAOI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $10.22 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.19 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 30.65% and a negative return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin purchased 11,780 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $149,134.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,421,905.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Applied Optoelectronics news, Director Che-Wei Lin acquired 31,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $398,399.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 220,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin purchased 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $149,134.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,421,905.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

