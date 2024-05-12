Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Short Interest Up 140.0% in April

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Applied UV Price Performance

NASDAQ AUVIP opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88. Applied UV has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $21.96.

Get Applied UV alerts:

Applied UV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Hospitality and Disinfectant segments. The company focuses on indoor air quality (IAQ) products, specialty LED lighting products, luxury mirrors, and commercial furnishings.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.