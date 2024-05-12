Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.74, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.66% and a negative net margin of 129.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.83) EPS.

RKDA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 13,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,085. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.62. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $6.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RKDA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

