Arcataur Capital Management LLC Acquires 355 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,752 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.27.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE EOG traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $130.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,821,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,721. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.43. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.32 and a 1 year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

