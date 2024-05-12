Arcataur Capital Management LLC Acquires 525 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,374 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Comcast by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.31. 15,227,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,701,356. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.20. The company has a market cap of $154.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Comcast



Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

