Arcataur Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 178,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 168,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,735. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.59. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $81.74.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.