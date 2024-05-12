Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) and Zapp Electric Vehicles Group (NASDAQ:ZAPP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Free Report) and Zapp Electric Vehicles Group (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Arcimoto has a beta of 2.77, meaning that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arcimoto and Zapp Electric Vehicles Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcimoto -751.99% -222.57% -91.43% Zapp Electric Vehicles Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

13.3% of Arcimoto shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Arcimoto shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Arcimoto and Zapp Electric Vehicles Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcimoto $6.56 million 0.00 -$62.88 million N/A N/A Zapp Electric Vehicles Group N/A N/A -$222.10 million N/A N/A

Arcimoto has higher revenue and earnings than Zapp Electric Vehicles Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Arcimoto and Zapp Electric Vehicles Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcimoto 0 0 0 0 N/A Zapp Electric Vehicles Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Arcimoto beats Zapp Electric Vehicles Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; TRiO, a bolt on kit that converts a two wheeled motorcycle into a tilting three wheeled motorcycle; and Arcimoto Flatbed, a prototype that eschews the rear seat. In addition, it develops Rapid Responder for emergency services and security; Cameo for film, sports, and influencers; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine, as well as Mean Lean Machine, a class 3 e-trike. The company also offers its products online. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc. in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Eugene, Oregon.

About Zapp Electric Vehicles Group

Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited operates an electric motorcycle company. Its i300 is the first in a suite of electric two-wheelers that the company plans to bring to market. It offers a direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). The company sells its product the i300, to customers online and delivered to the home, as well as provides at-home inspection, service, and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand, with additional office in Paris, France.

