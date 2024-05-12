Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.42.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.04 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.42. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.77 million. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 54.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently -120.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe bought 3,509 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $50,248.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,828.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ares Commercial Real Estate

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 20,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

(Get Free Report

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.