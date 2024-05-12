Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.96 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.96), Briefing.com reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 167.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ARWR opened at $22.08 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $40.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average is $28.70.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,407,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,097,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARWR

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.