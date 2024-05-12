Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.96 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.96), Briefing.com reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 167.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
ARWR opened at $22.08 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $40.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average is $28.70.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,407,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,097,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARWR
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.