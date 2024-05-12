Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($1.12) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arvinas in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.12) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.09). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($4.72) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.13) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.45. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 64.79%. The business had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Arvinas from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

ARVN stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.95. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $53.08.

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $244,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,036,681 shares in the company, valued at $48,775,841.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $244,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,036,681 shares in the company, valued at $48,775,841.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,627.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $404,489 over the last three months. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Arvinas by 3.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

