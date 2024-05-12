Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the April 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Ascendant Resources Stock Performance
Shares of ASDRF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. Ascendant Resources has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.17.
Ascendant Resources Company Profile
