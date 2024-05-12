Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 512,800 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the April 15th total of 339,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Kuehn sold 7,074 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $125,351.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,145. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael C. Kuehn sold 7,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $125,351.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Kuehn sold 2,209 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $44,533.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,239.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 814,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after buying an additional 92,574 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Astronics by 289.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 28,928 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the 4th quarter worth $465,000. ACK Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,572,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Astronics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO opened at $18.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04. Astronics has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $643.49 million, a PE ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 1.64.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $185.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Astronics will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

