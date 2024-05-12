Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Upgraded to Buy at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Aterian Price Performance

Shares of ATER stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. Aterian has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $21.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75.

Get Aterian alerts:

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). Aterian had a negative net margin of 42.16% and a negative return on equity of 86.15%. The company had revenue of $32.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 million.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.