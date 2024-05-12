Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $223.22.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $179.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.66. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of -285.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.93, for a total transaction of $1,474,562.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,040 shares in the company, valued at $50,823,277.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.93, for a total value of $1,474,562.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,823,277.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $48,321.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,018,939.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,691 shares of company stock worth $61,115,840 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Atlassian by 3.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Atlassian by 3.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 18.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 136,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 190.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

