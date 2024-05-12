Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Short Interest Up 133.3% in April

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Aurora Innovation Price Performance
Shares of AUROW opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28. Aurora Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69.
Aurora Innovation Company Profile
