Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 447,400 shares, an increase of 129.7% from the April 15th total of 194,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 898,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Avant Brands Trading Down 5.2 %

AVTBF traded down 0.00 on Friday, hitting 0.06. 398,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,908. Avant Brands has a 12 month low of 0.06 and a 12 month high of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of 0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.09.

About Avant Brands

Avant Brands Inc cultivates, produces, and markets cannabis products in Canada. The company offers medical and recreational cannabis products under the BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, cognoscente, Treehugger, Pristine, and Flowr brands. It distributes cannabis through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as an e-commerce website.

