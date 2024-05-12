Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 447,400 shares, an increase of 129.7% from the April 15th total of 194,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 898,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Avant Brands Trading Down 5.2 %
AVTBF traded down 0.00 on Friday, hitting 0.06. 398,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,908. Avant Brands has a 12 month low of 0.06 and a 12 month high of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of 0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.09.
About Avant Brands
