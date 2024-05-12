Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.80.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 185.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 19,096 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 11.8% during the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $480.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $490.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

