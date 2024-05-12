Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.80.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.
NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $480.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.00.
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $490.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.
