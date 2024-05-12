AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI) Stock Price Down 0.4%

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.61 and last traded at $15.62. 27,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 15,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $30.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20.

Get AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPI. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the fourth quarter worth $285,000.

About AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF

The AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, multi-asset ETF seeking long-term capital appreciation. The fund targets asset classes that are expected to benefit from an inflationary environment, such as global cyclical stocks, commodities, and TIPS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.