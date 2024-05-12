Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 664,400 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the April 15th total of 956,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,322.0 days.
Azimut Price Performance
OTCMKTS AZIHF remained flat at $26.34 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 267. Azimut has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average of $26.43.
About Azimut
