Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 664,400 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the April 15th total of 956,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,322.0 days.

OTCMKTS AZIHF remained flat at $26.34 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 267. Azimut has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average of $26.43.

About Azimut

Azimut Holding S.p.A. engages in the asset management business. It distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products in Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Principality of Monaco, Switzerland, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, Chile, the United States, Australia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Portugal.

