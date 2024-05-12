B. Riley Increases Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target to $11.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.57% from the company’s current price.

Funko Price Performance

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $7.21 on Friday. Funko has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $13.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. Funko had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.26 million. Analysts anticipate that Funko will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Funko

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Steve Nave sold 6,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $44,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,451.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Steve Nave sold 6,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $44,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,451.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Pendeven Yves Le sold 4,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $25,217.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,696.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,972 shares of company stock valued at $223,485 over the last 90 days. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Funko by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 7,129,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,114,000 after buying an additional 310,639 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Funko by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,638,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,831,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 1,188.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,307,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,130 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Funko by 698.4% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,273,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the third quarter worth about $8,693,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.