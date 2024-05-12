B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.05.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTO. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

B2Gold Stock Performance

TSE BTO opened at C$3.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.18 and a twelve month high of C$5.64. The company has a market cap of C$4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.87.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$697.07 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.3632887 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -366.67%.

Insider Activity at B2Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 15,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$57,296.25. In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 15,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$57,296.25. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 91,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$343,320.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,857 shares of company stock worth $789,779. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

