Ballard Power Systems Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $4.10 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $2.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a market cap of $846.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.65. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 37.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.