Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) PT Lowered to $3.50 at CIBC

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective cut by CIBC from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.74.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

