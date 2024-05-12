Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BAND. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06. The company has a market cap of $567.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.44. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $25.02.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, COO Anthony Bartolo sold 7,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $146,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 12,556 shares of company stock worth $239,567 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the third quarter worth $115,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Bandwidth by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Bandwidth by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

