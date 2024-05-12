Bango (LON:BGO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $112.28

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 112.28 ($1.41) and traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.57). Bango shares last traded at GBX 123.50 ($1.55), with a volume of 147,588 shares traded.

Bango Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of £94.86 million, a PE ratio of -1,372.22 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 112.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul Larbey purchased 16,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £19,931.12 ($25,039.10). In other news, insider Paul Larbey bought 16,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £19,931.12 ($25,039.10). Also, insider Frank Bury purchased 42,000 shares of Bango stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £51,660 ($64,899.50). Corporate insiders own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Bango Company Profile

Bango PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants. It also offers digital vending machine services for resellers and subscriptions providers to enable bundling of subscription services.

