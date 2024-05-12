Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is Canoe Financial LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Canoe Financial LP increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 300,456.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,510,305 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,475,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal comprises 26.1% of Canoe Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Canoe Financial LP owned about 0.15% of Bank of Montreal worth $10,439,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 192.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3,375.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 63.5% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BMO stock opened at $93.75 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $73.98 and a fifty-two week high of $100.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.93. The stock has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.34). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.1172 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $4.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.