Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives C$132.39 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$132.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMO. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$144.00 to C$136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday.

In other news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total transaction of C$302,532.72. In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total value of C$375,985.72. Also, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$302,532.72. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$128.16 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$102.67 and a one year high of C$133.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$127.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$123.24. The stock has a market cap of C$92.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.03 by C($0.47). The business had revenue of C$7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.57 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 7.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 11.3859489 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.20%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

