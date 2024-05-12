Barclays Boosts BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target to $65.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $59.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.58. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $62.76. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 59.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.