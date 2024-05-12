Barclays Cuts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $575.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HUBS. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an underweight rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $640.04.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $597.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $626.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $569.24. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $407.23 and a 12-month high of $693.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $55,165,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $5,466,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $55,165,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,393 shares of company stock worth $13,421,401 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,964,000 after purchasing an additional 39,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in HubSpot by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,338,012,000 after purchasing an additional 166,381 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in HubSpot by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,088,119,000 after purchasing an additional 626,977 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 62.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,406,000 after purchasing an additional 604,554 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,236,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

