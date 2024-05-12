Barclays Increases International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $93.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $82.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.18.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF opened at $97.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $98.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

