Barclays Lowers PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target to $23.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PWSC. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut PowerSchool from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.44.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PWSC

PowerSchool Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72. PowerSchool has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.24.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.35 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PowerSchool will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PowerSchool

In other PowerSchool news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $61,854.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 492,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,477.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Fred Studer sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $123,119.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $61,854.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 492,191 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,477.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,727 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,540,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,124,000 after purchasing an additional 29,390 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,101,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,914,000 after purchasing an additional 580,969 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,946,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,018,000 after purchasing an additional 597,521 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,932,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,722,000 after purchasing an additional 442,340 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,508,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,414,000 after purchasing an additional 935,648 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerSchool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.