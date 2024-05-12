Barclays Raises Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target to $23.00

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.29.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $17.00 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $322,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $62,510,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,095,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816,514 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,912,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at $37,189,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.8% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,523,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,484,000 after buying an additional 1,759,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

