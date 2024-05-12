Barclays Trims Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Target Price to $200.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BLDR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.27.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $166.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.92. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $105.24 and a 12 month high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

