Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education Trading Down 7.4 %

BNED stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,030,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,303. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 51.52% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $456.67 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Barnes & Noble Education stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes & Noble Education

(Get Free Report)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.