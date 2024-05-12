Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Canoe Financial LP

Canoe Financial LP trimmed its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,549,897 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 312,614 shares during the quarter. Canoe Financial LP owned about 0.26% of Barrick Gold worth $82,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,933,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,464,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150,142 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 35.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,551,991 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $925,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,485,756 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,567,785 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $910,361,000 after purchasing an additional 956,452 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,399,480 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $631,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731,559 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,783,046 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $339,524,000 after buying an additional 787,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

GOLD opened at $16.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.32. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

