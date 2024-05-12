BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Update

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the April 15th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BB Seguridade Participações Price Performance

OTCMKTS BBSEY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,019. BB Seguridade Participações has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $7.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.60.

Get BB Seguridade Participações alerts:

About BB Seguridade Participações

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.