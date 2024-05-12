BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Update

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the April 15th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
BB Seguridade Participações Price Performance
OTCMKTS BBSEY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,019. BB Seguridade Participações has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $7.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.60.
About BB Seguridade Participações
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BB Seguridade Participações
- What are earnings reports?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.