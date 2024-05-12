BCA Marketplace (LON:BCA) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $236.20

Shares of BCA Marketplace PLC (LON:BCA – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 236.20 ($2.97) and traded as low as GBX 236.20 ($2.97). BCA Marketplace shares last traded at GBX 236.20 ($2.97), with a volume of 7,470,853 shares trading hands.
BCA Marketplace Trading Up 0.1 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 236.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 236.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.58. The firm has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 27.47.
BCA Marketplace Company Profile
BCA Marketplace plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a used vehicle exchange in Europe. It operates through Vehicle Remarketing, Vehicle Buying, and Automotive Services segments. It offers physical and digital auction services; services for vehicle preparation and marketing in advance of sales; financial services to support the car dealer purchasing vehicles at BCA auctions; automotive logistics services; digital services to assist the retailer with the marketing and disposal of used cars; and outsourced remarketing services for manufacturers and fleets to assist with disposal to their networks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BCA Marketplace
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for BCA Marketplace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCA Marketplace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.