Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Update

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 85.3% from the April 15th total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bear Creek Mining Trading Up 11.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BCEKF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 52,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,789. Bear Creek Mining has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17.
Bear Creek Mining Company Profile
