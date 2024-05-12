Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $588.96

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 588.96 ($7.40) and traded as high as GBX 673.50 ($8.46). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 672.50 ($8.45), with a volume of 830,837 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEZ has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Beazley from GBX 910 ($11.43) to GBX 920 ($11.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Beazley from GBX 975 ($12.25) to GBX 1,000 ($12.56) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 770 ($9.67) to GBX 870 ($10.93) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($11.06) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 906 ($11.38).

Get Beazley alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Beazley

Beazley Stock Up 0.9 %

Beazley Increases Dividend

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 662.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 589.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 20.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Beazley’s previous dividend of $13.50. Beazley’s payout ratio is 1,166.67%.

Insider Transactions at Beazley

In other Beazley news, insider Sally Lake sold 7,500 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.43), for a total transaction of £50,325 ($63,222.36). In other Beazley news, insider Sally Lake sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.43), for a total value of £50,325 ($63,222.36). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 26,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.12), for a total value of £170,046.58 ($213,626.36). 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Beazley

(Get Free Report)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.