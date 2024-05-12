Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $687,326.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $11.15.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bellerophon Therapeutics
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.