Berger Financial Group Inc Has $800,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Meredith Wealth Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $76.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.89 and its 200-day moving average is $76.72. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2492 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

