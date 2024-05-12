Berger Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total transaction of $3,528,592.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,854 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,172.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total transaction of $3,528,592.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,172.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $5,253,549.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,112 shares of company stock valued at $22,841,321 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $166.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.78. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $167.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

