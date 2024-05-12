Berger Financial Group Inc Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $80.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.20. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $80.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

