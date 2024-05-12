Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 101 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $160.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $283.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.31.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

