Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 171 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,790 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Target by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 82,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,158,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Target by 15.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 18,854 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 9.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,589,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Target by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. HSBC raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

Target Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $163.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.