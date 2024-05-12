Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 60 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,331,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,942,784,000 after acquiring an additional 117,478 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,879,982,000 after purchasing an additional 266,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intuit by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,966,304,000 after purchasing an additional 137,198 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Intuit by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,212,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,641,533,000 after buying an additional 160,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,946,943,000 after buying an additional 270,414 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.23.

Intuit Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of INTU opened at $632.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $400.22 and a 1 year high of $671.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $634.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $609.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

