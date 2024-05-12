Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 7,708 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,708 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $8,220,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after buying an additional 19,454 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEE opened at $73.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.28. The company has a market cap of $151.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

